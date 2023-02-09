Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 683.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $481,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

