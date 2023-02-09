Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE KMT opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

