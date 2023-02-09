Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

