Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 54.0% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,060 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

See Also

