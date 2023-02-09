Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89. 124,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,442,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185,292 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.