Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
