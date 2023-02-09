Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ (KPRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

