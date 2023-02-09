KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

