KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

KT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Articles

