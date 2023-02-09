KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 2 EPS for the current year.
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
