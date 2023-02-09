Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

