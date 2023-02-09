Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

