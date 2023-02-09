Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

