Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.