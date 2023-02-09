Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Shares of LIN opened at $334.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

