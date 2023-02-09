LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 371,976 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LKQ alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LKQ

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,005,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,297 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.