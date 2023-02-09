Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTW) Stock Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTW – Get Rating) by 604.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:LITTW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

