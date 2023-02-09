LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider David Stewart Buys 56 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider David Stewart purchased 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($183.10).

LSL opened at GBX 266 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £276.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.55. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 443 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.05.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

