Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.