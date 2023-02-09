Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

