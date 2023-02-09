Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lumentum worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 138.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

