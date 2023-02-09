Lumentum’s (LITE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of LITE opened at $61.17 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

