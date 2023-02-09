Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.30. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 9,041 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also

