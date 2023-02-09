Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):
- 2/6/2023 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2023 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $21.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
