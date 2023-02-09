Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):

2/6/2023 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $21.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

