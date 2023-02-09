LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

