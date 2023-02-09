M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

MDC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

