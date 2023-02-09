M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

