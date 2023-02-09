M/I Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

