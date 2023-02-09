Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

Macerich Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

