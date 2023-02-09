MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at C$17.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.81. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 47.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 in the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.