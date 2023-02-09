Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.

Magna International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$87.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.92. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$105.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

