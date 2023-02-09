Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Makita from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Makita has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

