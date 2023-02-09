Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

