Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
