Marissa Brittenham Sells 1,320 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
