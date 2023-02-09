Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 258,821 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

