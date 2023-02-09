McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

