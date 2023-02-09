MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

