Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $188.00 at Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,562. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after buying an additional 427,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

