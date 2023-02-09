Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Methanex stock opened at C$70.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.83.

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,959.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

