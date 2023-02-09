MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.