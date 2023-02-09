Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

