Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.23.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,899 shares of company stock worth $79,823,086. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

