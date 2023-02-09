MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 6.3%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 39,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 106,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

