Morgan Stanley Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $117.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FISV stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

