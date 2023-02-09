Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

