Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MasTec Stock Performance

About MasTec

MasTec stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

