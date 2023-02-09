Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

