Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 398.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,888.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 130.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

