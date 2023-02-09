Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MOH opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average of $329.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

