Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Martin Marietta Materials

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

