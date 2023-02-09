Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 593.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 374.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,439 shares of company stock valued at $401,708. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

