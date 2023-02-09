Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,954 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sonos worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 36.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 369,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SONO opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

